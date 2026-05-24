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Jason Alexander News: Nabbing another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Alexander is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers in Arlington.

Called upon to make a short-notice start last Tuesday against the Twins after Lance McCullers (shoulder) was scratched and later moved to the injured list, Alexander took the opportunity and ran with it. He struck out four and yielded just five baserunners over six scoreless innings en route to claiming his first big-league win of the season. The right-hander will be rewarded with a second start, and Alexander could hold down a spot in Houston's six-man rotation until the pitching staff reclaims some health.

Jason Alexander
Houston Astros
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