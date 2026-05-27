Jason Alexander News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Astros optioned Alexander to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.
Alexander saved the Astros' bullpen Tuesday against the Rangers by managing to go six innings despite allowing eight runs in the opening frame. Nevertheless, he will head back to the minors as Houston adds Logan VanWey to the bullpen.
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