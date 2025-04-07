Jason Alexander News: Receives call-up

The Athletics selected Alexander's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Alexander will provide length out of the bullpen after the Athletics leaned heavily on their relievers to cover innings during their weekend series at Coors Field. The 32-year-old previously made 18 appearances at the major-league level in 2022 with the Brewers, collecting a 5.40 ERA and 46:28 K:BB over 71.2 frames.