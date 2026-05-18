Jason Alexander News: Summoned to big leagues
The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.
Alexander has been battered for 10 runs over 6.1 innings across his two relief outings in the majors this season. The righty will provide some length in the bullpen.
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