Jason Alexander News: Tosses six scoreless Tuesday
Alexander (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings.
After being called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Alexander was pressed into a start following Lance McCullers being scratched, and the 33-year-old impressed by keeping Minnesota off the board across six innings. The right-hander threw 50 of his 80 pitches for strikes and worked efficiently despite recording just one 1-2-3 inning, never allowing multiple baserunners in a frame. Entering Tuesday, Alexander had allowed five earned runs across his two MLB appearances this season, though he did post a respectable 3.66 ERA in 14 appearances for Houston during the 2025 season.
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