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Jason Alexander News: Up as 27th man for doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

Alexander will serve as the 27th man during Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles. The right-hander has collected a 4.97 ERA and 20:10 K:BB over 29 innings covering six starts with Sugar Land this season. He will give the bullpen length Thursday before likely returning to the minors after the twin bill.

Jason Alexander
Houston Astros
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