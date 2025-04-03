Jason Delay News: Shipped to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Delay from the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for cash and optioned him to Double-A Columbus.

Delay was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, but a move to Atlanta will allow him to reclaim a spot on a 40-man roster. However, he'll be demoted to Double-A upon joining his new organization and doesn't figure to serve as anything more than minor-league depth for the duration of the season. Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.