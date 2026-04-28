Jason Foley Injury: Facing live hitters

Foley (shoulder) is throwing live batting practice Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The right-hander continues working his way back from right shoulder surgery that he underwent last May, and facing live batters should be one of the final hurdles before beginning a rehab assignment. Foley will likely need a lengthy rehab stint in the minors, but he has plenty of time to build his arm back up since he won't be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day IL until late May.