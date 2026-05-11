Jason Foley Injury: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Foley (shoulder) will make his next rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Foley kicked off his rehab appearance at Single-A San Jose on Sunday, surrendering four runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. Despite his struggles, the club has elected to move his rehab to Triple-A. Foley is likely to notch at least a few more appearances before being activated later in the month.
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