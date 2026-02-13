Jason Foley headshot

Jason Foley Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

The Giants placed Foley (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Friday.

Foley made just five appearances for the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate last year before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in May. He isn't expected to be ready to pitch until midseason, so he'll begin the year on the 60-day IL to create roster space for Rowan Wick (elbow).

Jason Foley
San Francisco Giants
