Jason Foley Injury: Placed on 60-day IL
The Giants placed Foley (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Friday.
Foley made just five appearances for the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate last year before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in May. He isn't expected to be ready to pitch until midseason, so he'll begin the year on the 60-day IL to create roster space for Rowan Wick (elbow).
