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Jason Foley Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Foley (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Foley continues to recover from right shoulder surgery that he underwent in May of 2025. He opened the 2026 season on the 60-day IL, and while he's not expected to be ready for major-league action until at least midseason, it's encouraging to see that he has progressed enough in his rehab to toss a bullpen session.

Jason Foley
San Francisco Giants
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