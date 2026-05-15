Jason Foley headshot

Jason Foley Injury: Scoreless outing in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Foley (shoulder) earned a hold in Triple-A Sacramento's 6-5 loss to Round Rock on Wednesday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Foley underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery last May and was placed on the 60-day injured list Feb. 13. The right-hander began his rehab assignment with Single-A San Jose before moving to Sacramento after just one appearance. He entered Wednesday's game in the sixth inning and allowed a double but escaped the inning without giving up a run, throwing 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes. The 30-year-old will likely require an extended ramp-up period and remains without a definitive timetable to return to the majors.

Jason Foley
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Foley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Foley See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
157 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
361 days ago
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
April 10, 2025
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
March 30, 2025