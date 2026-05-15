Jason Foley Injury: Scoreless outing in rehab game
Foley (shoulder) earned a hold in Triple-A Sacramento's 6-5 loss to Round Rock on Wednesday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.
Foley underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery last May and was placed on the 60-day injured list Feb. 13. The right-hander began his rehab assignment with Single-A San Jose before moving to Sacramento after just one appearance. He entered Wednesday's game in the sixth inning and allowed a double but escaped the inning without giving up a run, throwing 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes. The 30-year-old will likely require an extended ramp-up period and remains without a definitive timetable to return to the majors.
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