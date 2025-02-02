Jason Foley News: May work in closer committee

With the Tigers adding Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday, Foley may end up splitting closer duties with the newcomer as well as Tyler Holton, Will Vest and Beau Brieske, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Foley easily led the team in saves last season with 28, while Holton had eight. However, manager A.J. Hinch has shown a willingness to play the matchups at the end of games, so the lefty Holton and others could mix in. As for Kahnle, he's been an effective reliever the past few years, though he's never had more than two saves in a season, so he probably will mostly work as a setup man. Foley is the top Detroit reliever to target at this point, but the fluid nature of the club's bullpen may limit his upside to a degree in 2025.