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Jason Foley News: Tosses scoreless inning Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Foley struck out one in a scoreless inning during Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Rockies.

Foley entered the game in the ninth inning and threw five of his 11 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight scoreless outing. The 30-year-old right-hander has appeared in six games this month, during which he has posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB in 5.1 innings. Overall, he owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings this season.

Jason Foley
San Francisco Giants
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