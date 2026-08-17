Jason Foley News: Tosses scoreless inning Sunday

Foley struck out one in a scoreless inning during Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Rockies.

Foley entered the game in the ninth inning and threw five of his 11 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight scoreless outing. The 30-year-old right-hander has appeared in six games this month, during which he has posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB in 5.1 innings. Overall, he owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings this season.