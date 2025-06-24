Jason Heyward Injury: Cut by Friars

Heyward (oblique) cleared waivers Tuesday and was released by the Padres.

The Padres designated Heyward for assignment Saturday after he logged a .494 OPS through 94 plate appearances. None of the other 29 clubs were willing to bring in the 35-year-old outfielder, so he'll now attempt to find another opportunity in free agency. Given his steep regression, he may need to settle for a minor-league deal.