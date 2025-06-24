Menu
Jason Heyward Injury: Cut by Friars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Heyward (oblique) cleared waivers Tuesday and was released by the Padres.

The Padres designated Heyward for assignment Saturday after he logged a .494 OPS through 94 plate appearances. None of the other 29 clubs were willing to bring in the 35-year-old outfielder, so he'll now attempt to find another opportunity in free agency. Given his steep regression, he may need to settle for a minor-league deal.

