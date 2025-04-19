Jason Heyward Injury: Goes on IL due to knee injury

The Padres placed Heyward on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to April 17, due to left knee inflammation.

Heyward was removed before Friday's game against the Astros due to a left knee issue. Further tests have revealed inflammation in the left knee area, which prompted Heyward's placement on the injured list. The veteran outfielder is eligible to be activated off the IL on April 27, but a clearer timeline will be established once he undergoes treatment. Tirso Ornelas was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move, and Oscar Gonzalez could see some starts in the outfield while Heyward is sidelined.