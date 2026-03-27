Jason Heyward headshot

Jason Heyward News: Announces retirement from baseball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Heyward announced his retirement from professional baseball Friday on MLB Network.

The 36-year-old Heyward played parts of 16 major-league seasons for six different teams, finishing with a career .255/.336/.408 batting line, 186 home runs and 125 stolen bases. Heyward made one All-Star team, won five Gold Gloves and got a World Series ring with the Cubs in 2016.

Jason Heyward
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Heyward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Heyward See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
78 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
278 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
306 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
314 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
321 days ago