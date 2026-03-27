Jason Heyward News: Announces retirement from baseball
Heyward announced his retirement from professional baseball Friday on MLB Network.
The 36-year-old Heyward played parts of 16 major-league seasons for six different teams, finishing with a career .255/.336/.408 batting line, 186 home runs and 125 stolen bases. Heyward made one All-Star team, won five Gold Gloves and got a World Series ring with the Cubs in 2016.
Jason Heyward
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