Jason Heyward News: Sitting against righty
Heyward is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Heyward had started in each of the Padres' first four matchups versus right-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat Wednesday even while the Guardians sent righty Ben Lively to the hill. The veteran outfielder has gone 2-for-14 at the dish so far this season, and his ongoing struggles could begin to cost him some playing time.
