Jason Heyward headshot

Jason Heyward News: Sitting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Heyward is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Heyward had started in each of the Padres' first four matchups versus right-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat Wednesday even while the Guardians sent righty Ben Lively to the hill. The veteran outfielder has gone 2-for-14 at the dish so far this season, and his ongoing struggles could begin to cost him some playing time.

Jason Heyward
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
