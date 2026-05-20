Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez Injury: Begins hitting off tee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Dominguez (shoulder) has begun hitting off a tee, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It's an important step as Dominguez works his way back from an AC sprain in his left shoulder, but there remains no timetable for the switch hitter's return. Dominguez has missed almost two weeks of action with the injury and is unlikely to make it back before the end of May.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
2 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
9 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
9 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
16 days ago