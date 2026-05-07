Jasson Dominguez Injury: Carted off after slamming into wall

Dominguez was carted off the field after slamming into the outfield wall following a catch in the first inning of Thursday's game against the Rangers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The first batter of the game, Brandon Nimmo, drove one deep to left field and Dominguez tracked it down before crashing into a section of the outfield wall that isn't padded. He stayed down for a bit but was able to walk to the cart on his own. The Yankees should have an update on Dominguez's status soon.