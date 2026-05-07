Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez Injury: Carted off after slamming into wall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 9:55am

Dominguez was carted off the field after slamming into the outfield wall following a catch in the first inning of Thursday's game against the Rangers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The first batter of the game, Brandon Nimmo, drove one deep to left field and Dominguez tracked it down before crashing into a section of the outfield wall that isn't padded. He stayed down for a bit but was able to walk to the cart on his own. The Yankees should have an update on Dominguez's status soon.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago