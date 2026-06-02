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Jasson Dominguez Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Dominguez (shoulder) will hit live pitching Wednesday and likely begin a rehab assignment later this week, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

It's the first live hitting Dominguez has done since he suffered a left shoulder AC joint sprain in early May. As long as he gets through Wednesday's session without any hiccups, he'll be cleared to return to games. Dominguez's role with the Yankees could be dependent on whether he makes it back from the injured list before or after Giancarlo Stanton (calf).

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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