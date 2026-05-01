Jasson Dominguez Injury: CT scan comes back negative

Dominguez could be available off the bench Friday versus the Orioles after a CT scan on his left elbow came back negative, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Dominguez was forced from the Yankees' last game Wednesday with a left elbow contusion following a hit-by-pitch. He's not in the starting lineup Friday, but the switch hitter has escaped a serious injury and could be available to pinch hit, if needed. Dominguez has a good chance to return to the lineup Saturday.