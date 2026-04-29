Jasson Dominguez Injury: Dealing with elbow contusion
Dominguez was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion after exiting Wednesday's game in Texas following a hit-by-pitch, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Dominguez had to be lifted from the contest after being struck by a Nathan Eovaldi offering in the fourth inning. X-rays were already taken, and Dominguez will undergo additional testing when the Yankees return home this weekend. Consider Dominguez day-to-day until more test results are in.
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