Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez Injury: Exits game after HBP on elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 1:51pm

Dominguez was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rangers in the fourth inning after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He was struck by a 89 mph Nathan Eovaldi cutter in the top of the fourth inning. Dominguez initially remained in the contest, but Max Schuemann took his spot in left field for the bottom of the frame. The Yankees should have more on Dominguez's condition soon.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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