Jasson Dominguez Injury: Exits game after HBP on elbow
Dominguez was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rangers in the fourth inning after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
He was struck by a 89 mph Nathan Eovaldi cutter in the top of the fourth inning. Dominguez initially remained in the contest, but Max Schuemann took his spot in left field for the bottom of the frame. The Yankees should have more on Dominguez's condition soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results28 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More