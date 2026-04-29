Jasson Dominguez Injury: Exits game after HBP on elbow

Dominguez was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rangers in the fourth inning after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He was struck by a 89 mph Nathan Eovaldi cutter in the top of the fourth inning. Dominguez initially remained in the contest, but Max Schuemann took his spot in left field for the bottom of the frame. The Yankees should have more on Dominguez's condition soon.