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Jasson Dominguez Injury: Gets PRP injection in shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Dominguez recently received a PRP injection in his injured left shoulder and is likely a few weeks away from returning, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez landed on the 10-day injured list last week with a left shoulder AC joint sprain after injuring himself when he collided with the outfield wall while making a catch. The good news is he remains clear of concussion symptoms, but it seems unlikely Dominguez will return before the end of May as he recuperates from the shoulder problem. If Giancarlo Stanton (calf) beats Dominguez back from the IL, the latter could be sent back to the minors rather than rejoin the active roster.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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