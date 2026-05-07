Jasson Dominguez Injury: Going on IL with sprained AC joint
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Dominguez will miss "a few weeks" after an MRI revealed a low-grade AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Dominguez was injured in Thursday's game against the Rangers after crashing into the outfield wall following a catch. He did pass initial concussion testing, though he will remain in protocol for a few more days. All things considered, a low-grade AC joint sprain qualifies as relatively good news for Dominguez. He will officially be placed on the IL prior to Friday's game against the Brewers.
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