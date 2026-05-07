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Jasson Dominguez Injury: Going on IL with sprained AC joint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 1:19pm

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Dominguez will miss "a few weeks" after an MRI revealed a low-grade AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez was injured in Thursday's game against the Rangers after crashing into the outfield wall following a catch. He did pass initial concussion testing, though he will remain in protocol for a few more days. All things considered, a low-grade AC joint sprain qualifies as relatively good news for Dominguez. He will officially be placed on the IL prior to Friday's game against the Brewers.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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