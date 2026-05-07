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Jasson Dominguez Injury: In concussion protocol, getting MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Dominguez is in concussion protocol and will undergo an MRI on his injured left shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez was removed from Thursday's game against the Rangers after crashing into the outfield wall following a catch. The Yankees are saying he will be monitored for the next several days, so it sounds like he's destined to land on the 7-day concussion injured list even if the imaging on his shoulder comes back clean. More will be known about Dominguez's status in the coming days. With Giancarlo Stanton (calf) also still out, the Yankees could give more playing time to Paul Goldschmidt and/or Amed Rosario.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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