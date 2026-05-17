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Jasson Dominguez Injury: Increases activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Dominguez (shoulder) has been swinging a bat in the pool and working out in the weight room, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Dominguez is recovering from an AC sprain in his left shoulder, which he suffered as a result of running into the outfield wall while making a catch in a game May 7. The 23-year-old received a PRP injection in the injured shoulder May 13, and he appears to be responding well given his increase in activity. Still, Dominguez isn't expected to be ready for activation from the IL until at least early June.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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