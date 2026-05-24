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Jasson Dominguez Injury: May begin rehab stint in early June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Dominguez (shoulder) could be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment during the first week of June, per MLB.com.

Dominguez has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder by crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch May 7. He began taking swings off a tee May 20 and seems to be making tangible progress in his recovery. If Dominguez is indeed able to begin playing in minor-league games during the first week of June, he could be ready to return to the big-league club before the midpoint of that month.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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