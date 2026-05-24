Jasson Dominguez Injury: May begin rehab stint in early June
Dominguez (shoulder) could be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment during the first week of June, per MLB.com.
Dominguez has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder by crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch May 7. He began taking swings off a tee May 20 and seems to be making tangible progress in his recovery. If Dominguez is indeed able to begin playing in minor-league games during the first week of June, he could be ready to return to the big-league club before the midpoint of that month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results14 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL14 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More