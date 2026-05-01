Jasson Dominguez Injury: Out of lineup Friday
Dominguez (elbow) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Dominguez had to exit the Yankees' last game Wednesday with a left elbow contusion following a hit-by-pitch. He probably wasn't going to start Friday's contest, anyway, as the Orioles are expected to start lefty Cade Povich and the switch-hitting Dominguez is a career .185/.274/.252 hitter versus southpaws. Ben Rice will be at designated hitter, while Paul Goldschmidt will get an opportunity at first base.
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