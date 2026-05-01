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Jasson Dominguez Injury: Out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Dominguez (elbow) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.

Dominguez had to exit the Yankees' last game Wednesday with a left elbow contusion following a hit-by-pitch. He probably wasn't going to start Friday's contest, anyway, as the Orioles are expected to start lefty Cade Povich and the switch-hitting Dominguez is a career .185/.274/.252 hitter versus southpaws. Ben Rice will be at designated hitter, while Paul Goldschmidt will get an opportunity at first base.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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