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Jasson Dominguez Injury: Placed on 10-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Yankees placed Dominguez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

Dominguez suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Rangers when he collided with the outfield wall following a catch. He managed to avoid a concussion or another major injury, but Dominguez is expected to require longer than a minimum stay on the IL. If Giancarlo Stanton (calf) beats Dominguez back from the IL, the latter could be sent back to the minors.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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