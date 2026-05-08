Jasson Dominguez Injury: Placed on 10-day injured list

The Yankees placed Dominguez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

Dominguez suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Rangers when he collided with the outfield wall following a catch. He managed to avoid a concussion or another major injury, but Dominguez is expected to require longer than a minimum stay on the IL. If Giancarlo Stanton (calf) beats Dominguez back from the IL, the latter could be sent back to the minors.