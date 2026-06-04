Jasson Dominguez Injury: Starting rehab assignment Friday
Dominguez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Dominguez will play rehab games Friday and Sunday, and he's expected to need a few more next week before rejoining the active roster. That could point to a return as soon as next weekend, though the Yankees could wait until their next homestand June 16 before activating Dominguez, who is coming back from a left shoulder AC joint sprain.
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