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Jasson Dominguez Injury: Starting rehab assignment Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Dominguez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Dominguez will play rehab games Friday and Sunday, and he's expected to need a few more next week before rejoining the active roster. That could point to a return as soon as next weekend, though the Yankees could wait until their next homestand June 16 before activating Dominguez, who is coming back from a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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