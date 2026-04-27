Jasson Dominguez News: Added to big-league roster
The Yankees recalled Dominguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Dominguez earned a promotion following a red-hot start with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, having slashed .326/.415/.478 with three home runs, eight stolen bases and a 13:16 BB:K. The switch hitter should see regular starts while Giancarlo Stanton (leg) is banged up, though Stanton remains on the active roster for now. If Stanton is able to avoid the injured list, Dominguez's stint with the big club could be brief.
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