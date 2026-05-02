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Jasson Dominguez News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Dominguez (elbow) will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat sixth Saturday against the Orioles.

Dominguez missed the Yankees' series opener Friday after getting hit by a pitch on his left elbow Wednesday. He's now been cleared to return to the starting nine following a few days of rest and will aim to turn things around after going 1-for-9 at the plate through his first three major-league contests this season.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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