Jasson Dominguez News: Belts third spring homer

Dominguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League win over Detroit.

Dominguez's long ball was a 431-foot shot off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in the first inning. The talented young outfielder is now slashing .333/.343/.667 with three home runs, nine RBI, eight runs and two stolen bases this spring, though he's also struck out 10 times across 33 at-bats. There's not an obvious path for Dominguez to have an everyday role to open the campaign with Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge slated to make up the Yankees' outfield from left to right, but Dominguez's performance during the exhibition slate certainly puts some pressure on manager Aaron Boone to figure out how to give him a chance for regular playing time. Ultimately, it may take an injury to one of the team's outfielders or DH Giancarlo Stanton for Dominguez to be given the role necessary for fantasy managers in leagues that don't allow daily lineup changes to feel comfortable deploying him.