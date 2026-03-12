Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez News: Belts third spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Dominguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League win over Detroit.

Dominguez's long ball was a 431-foot shot off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in the first inning. The talented young outfielder is now slashing .333/.343/.667 with three home runs, nine RBI, eight runs and two stolen bases this spring, though he's also struck out 10 times across 33 at-bats. There's not an obvious path for Dominguez to have an everyday role to open the campaign with Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge slated to make up the Yankees' outfield from left to right, but Dominguez's performance during the exhibition slate certainly puts some pressure on manager Aaron Boone to figure out how to give him a chance for regular playing time. Ultimately, it may take an injury to one of the team's outfielders or DH Giancarlo Stanton for Dominguez to be given the role necessary for fantasy managers in leagues that don't allow daily lineup changes to feel comfortable deploying him.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
21 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
28 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
48 days ago