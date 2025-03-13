Jasson Dominguez News: Goes deep for second spring homer

Dominguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's Grapefruit League win over the Tigers.

Dominguez put the Yankees on the board in the fourth inning, smashing a 381-foot homer to right field off Jackson Jobe. The long ball was the second of the spring for Dominguez, who is batting .229 with five RBI, seven runs, two stolen bases and 10 strikeouts over 35 at-bats. Dominguez has had some defensive troubles in left field during the exhibition slate, but the expectation remains that he'll be the Yankees' everyday left fielder upon the kickoff of the campaign.