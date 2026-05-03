Jasson Dominguez News: Homer, three extra-base hits in win

Dominguez went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, two doubles, three total RBI and a second run scored in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Orioles.

Dominguez gave the Yankees some breathing room in the eighth inning with his two-run shot off Andrew Kittredge, his first homer of the year, extending New York's lead to 6-3, before adding another RBI later in the frame after the Yankees batted around. Coming into Sunday, Dominguez had gone just 2-for-13 with no extra-base hits in his first four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he slashed .326/.415/.478 with three homers and eight steals in 24 games.