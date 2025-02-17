Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez News: May bat leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Dominguez could bat leadoff this year, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Per Hoch, manager Aaron Boone said he believes Dominguez's skill set fits well atop the lineup, pointing to his blend of on-base ability, power and solid base-running. Nothing has been decided yet, but it shouldn't be assumed that Anthony Volpe will bat leadoff after a second consecutive season with an OBP below .300. Hoch also notes that the Yankees would prefer to have Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm in a position to drive in runs, but that they could be options to lead off if neither Dominguez or Volpe earns the honor.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now