Jasson Dominguez News: Omitted from starting nine

Dominguez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

After going 2-for-15 at the dish while starting in each of the Yankees' last four games, Dominguez will head to the bench Monday as the Angels send right-hander Jose Soriano to the hill. With Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) making his return from the 60-day injured list and likely to see the bulk of the starts at designated hitter moving forward, Dominguez's opportunities to play against right-handed pitching could become more limited.