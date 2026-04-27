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Jasson Dominguez News: Records one hit in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's 4-2 win against Texas.

Dominguez was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of the game and started at DH for New York, batting sixth. He didn't do anything spectacular but did get involved on offense with a sixth-inning single. Giancarlo Stanton (calf) is headed for the injured list, per Erik Boland of Newsday, so Dominguez could get at least a temporary opportunity to play regularly with the hope of forcing his way into a long-term stint with the big-league club.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
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