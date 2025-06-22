Jasson Dominguez News: Resting for series finale
Dominguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Dominguez started in left field in the first two contests of the series and went 2-for-6 with two walks, two runs and an RBI, but he'll hit the bench as the Yankees and Orioles close out their three-game set Sunday. The Yankees will roll out a starting outfield of Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge from left to right in the finale, while Giancarlo Stanton re-enters the lineup at designated hitter after resting Saturday.
