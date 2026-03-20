Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Yankees optioned Dominguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Dominguez had a strong spring at the plate, but with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo entrenched in the starting lineup, Dominguez didn't have a clear path to big-league playing time. Instead, the highly talented 23-year-old will get regular reps at Triple-A. He'll likely be the first player called up should the Yankees need reinforcements in the outfield or at DH.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Yesterday
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
29 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
29 days ago