Jasson Dominguez News: Sent to Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Dominguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Dominguez had a strong spring at the plate, but with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo entrenched in the starting lineup, Dominguez didn't have a clear path to big-league playing time. Instead, the highly talented 23-year-old will get regular reps at Triple-A. He'll likely be the first player called up should the Yankees need reinforcements in the outfield or at DH.