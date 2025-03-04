Jasson Dominguez News: Slugs first spring homer

Dominguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run Tuesday in a Grapefruit League win over Philadelphia.

Dominguez went deep for the first time this spring with a solo shot to center field in the sixth inning. The 22-year-old has had some defensive struggles in left field this spring, but the Yankees appear committed to giving him an opportunity to be an everyday member of the lineup, possibly as the team's leadoff hitter. Dominguez has posted a .200/.238/.350 slash line with four runs, three RBI and a 1:6 BB:K through seven exhibition contests.