Jasson Dominguez News: Starting at DH, batting sixth

Dominguez will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Monday's game versus the Rangers.

Dominguez is slotting in at DH in place of the injured Giancarlo Stanton (calf). The Yankees have resisted placing Stanton on the injured list for now, with the hope that he will be able to return to action at some point this week. Dominguez should play regularly for as long as Stanton is sidelined. The switch hitter has slashed .326/.415/.478 with three home runs, eight stolen bases and a 13:16 BB:K at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.