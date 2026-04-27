Jasson Dominguez News: Starting at DH, batting sixth
Dominguez will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Monday's game versus the Rangers.
Dominguez is slotting in at DH in place of the injured Giancarlo Stanton (calf). The Yankees have resisted placing Stanton on the injured list for now, with the hope that he will be able to return to action at some point this week. Dominguez should play regularly for as long as Stanton is sidelined. The switch hitter has slashed .326/.415/.478 with three home runs, eight stolen bases and a 13:16 BB:K at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results26 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review32 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings38 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jasson Dominguez See More