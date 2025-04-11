Javier Assad Injury: Beginning assignment Tuesday

Assad (oblique) will make his first rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad has been pitching in extended spring training games since the start of the season, though Tuesday will mark the first time he's pitched at a minor-league affiliate since landing on the IL with an oblique strain. He'll likely require multiple additional rehab outings, but he shouldn't be more than a few weeks away from returning to Chicago.