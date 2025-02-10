Javier Assad Injury: Dealing with oblique injury

Assad is dealing with oblique soreness and will undergo imaging Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's not clear when Assad was injured, but the tweak is bad enough that he's being sent for an MRI. If healthy, Assad should be the favorite to capture the final spot in the Cubs' rotation after a season that saw him collect a 3.73 ERA and 124 strikeouts across 147 innings. More information as to the severity of Assad's injury should come out later this week.