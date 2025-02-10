Fantasy Baseball
Javier Assad headshot

Javier Assad Injury: Dealing with oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Assad is dealing with oblique soreness and will undergo imaging Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's not clear when Assad was injured, but the tweak is bad enough that he's being sent for an MRI. If healthy, Assad should be the favorite to capture the final spot in the Cubs' rotation after a season that saw him collect a 3.73 ERA and 124 strikeouts across 147 innings. More information as to the severity of Assad's injury should come out later this week.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
