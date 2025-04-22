Javier Assad Injury: Exits rehab start early

Assad (oblique) left before the start of the fifth inning in Tuesday's game with Triple-A Iowa, Jason Kempf of the Iowa Cubs' broadcast team reports.

Assad, who started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique strain, was warming up for the fifth inning before grabbing at his side. He immediately went to the dugout, and the team should have an update on the 27-year-old right-hander once he is thoroughly evaluated by trainers.