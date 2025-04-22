Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javier Assad headshot

Javier Assad Injury: Exits rehab start early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 4:35pm

Assad (oblique) left before the start of the fifth inning in Tuesday's game with Triple-A Iowa, Jason Kempf of the Iowa Cubs' broadcast team reports.

Assad, who started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique strain, was warming up for the fifth inning before grabbing at his side. He immediately went to the dugout, and the team should have an update on the 27-year-old right-hander once he is thoroughly evaluated by trainers.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now