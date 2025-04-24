Fantasy Baseball
Javier Assad Injury: Heads back to Chicago after setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed Wednesday that Assad had a setback with his left oblique during Tuesday's rehab start with Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Assad is headed back to Chicago to be examined by the team's medical staff. The right-hander had appeared poised to return soon, perhaps as a member of the Cubs' rotation, but now his status is up in the air. Assad has allowed three runs with a 9:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings in his two rehab starts.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
