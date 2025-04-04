Javier Assad Injury: Making extended spring appearance
Assad (oblique) will throw two innings in an extended spring training game Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He's expected to make an additional appearance in extended spring training after that before heading out on a formal rehab assignment. That would seem to point to Assad being at least a couple weeks away from being an option for the Cubs. Ben Brown is currently holding down the fifth spot in Chicago's rotation.
