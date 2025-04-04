Fantasy Baseball
Javier Assad headshot

Javier Assad Injury: Making extended spring appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Assad (oblique) will throw two innings in an extended spring training game Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He's expected to make an additional appearance in extended spring training after that before heading out on a formal rehab assignment. That would seem to point to Assad being at least a couple weeks away from being an option for the Cubs. Ben Brown is currently holding down the fifth spot in Chicago's rotation.

Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs
