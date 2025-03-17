Javier Assad Injury: Opens season on IL

The Cubs placed Assad (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad won't be included on the Cubs' season-opening 28-man roster after he sustained a mild left oblique strain suffered early on in camp, taking him out of the mix for a spot in the Opening Day rotation. The right-hander has been throwing in camp, so he could be ready to make his 2025 debut in early April.